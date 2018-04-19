WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry meets champion Selby in Crucible opener

Have your say

Joe Perry received the toughest possible draw when the 32 players were paired up for the first round of the World Championsip today (April 19).

The 43 year-old Chatteris potter will meet defending champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first game of the tournament at The Crucible on Staurday (April 21) starting at 10am.

Selby is chasing a fourth title - he won it in 2014, 2016 and 2017 - and is peaking at the right time claiming the latest big title on offer in China earlier this month.

World number 22 Perry came through the qualifying rounds to get to The Crucible.

Five-time winner and favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan faces a difficult first round match against Stephen Maguire.

O’Sullivan is chasing a record sixth ranking title of the season and his match against Maguire (Saturday 2.30pm) is the standout tie of the opening round.

World Snooker Championship 2018 draw

Mark Selby v Joe Perry

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stephen Maguire

Ding Junghui v Xiao Goudong

Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin

John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Barry Hawkins v Stuart Carrington

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Shaun Murphy v Jamie Jones

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Stevens

Neil Robertson v Robert Milkins

Marco Fu v Lyu Haotian

Stuart Bingham v Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Anthony McGill v Ryan Day

Ali Carter v Graeme Dott

Mark Allen v Liam Highfield