WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry may have to blow away ‘The Whirlwind’ to get to The Crucible

Joe Perry may have to knock out a snooker legend to get to this year’s World Championship at The Crucible.

The draw for the World Championship qualifiers, which start in Sheffield tomorrow (April 11), has matched Chatteris cueman Perry in the same group as ‘The Whirlwind’.

If they both win their first round match - Perry against Scotland youngster Ross Muir and White against Newcastle’s Sam Craigie - they’ll do battle in the second round. Players need to win three matches to get to The Crucible.

White has been a runner-up at the Crucible six times, including a heartbreaking 18-17 defeat to Stephen Hendry in his last appearance in 1994.