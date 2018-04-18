WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry makes it to The Crucible

Have your say

Joe Perry is over the finish line. The 43 year-old from Chatteris won his race to the World Championships this afternoon when beating Mark Davis 10-7 in his third round qualifier in Sheffield.

He resumed this morning with a 7-2 lead but Davis instantly staged a fightback winning three of the first four frames with the aid of two century breaks.

Perry eventually clinched victory with a break of 66 in the 17th frame.

In earlier qualifying rounds at The English Institute of Sport, Perry beat Ross Muir 10-1 and Jimmy White 10-7.

Perry will now join the world’s top 16 and 15 other qualifiers for the 2018 Betfred World Championships which begin on Saturday.