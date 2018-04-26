WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry fights back at The Crucible to set up a thrilling Friday night finale

Chatteris potter Joe Perry set up a thrilling finale to his second round World Championship tussle with Mark Allen with a terrific fightback at the Crucible, Sheffield this morning (April 27).

The 43 year-old, who pulled off a stunning 10-4 victory against defending champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first round, was 5-3 down against Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen after yesterday’s first session.

But Perry was in top notch form in the second session this morning, bagging two centuries (109 & 120) to draw level at 6-6 before taking the last two frames of ths session to make it 8-8 going into the final session tonight (from 7pm).

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs. It’s a race to 13 frames tonight.