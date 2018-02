Have your say

Joe Perry was a first round casualty in the Manbetx Welsh Open in Cardiff yesterday.

The Chatteris potter, ranked 22 in the world, was beaten by world number 17 Stephen Maguire 4-2.

Perry fought back from 2-0 down to level with the aid of a 78 break in the fourth frame but World Grand Prix semi-finalist Maguire took the last two frames compiling a century break (102) in the last.

Frame scores (Perry first): 0-71; 16-79; 65-10; 83-7; 39-71; 65-102.