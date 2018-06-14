Weathersby goes one better

Have your say

Mark Weathersby went one better than last week to win the third race in the Peterborough Triathlon Club Mini-Series (swim 366 metres, cycle 10 miles run 3.5 miles) at Oundle.

He clocked a personal best 51.07 with Simon Hoppe second in 52.37 and Rob Hammond third in 53.32. Hannah Bassett was first lady in a personal best 1:02.29.

n Ten PACTRACers tackled the inaugural swim/run event at Ferry Meadows (1.8k swim/8.2k run).

PACTRAC results: 25 Steve Hope 1:16:17; 30 Chris Waghorn 1:18:05; 34 Laura Hardy 1:18:44; 41 Pedro Polson 1:23:36; 47 Carol Smallman 1:26:15; 60 Sue Davys 1:34:39; 64 Catherine Burbage 1:36:53; 72 Willow Worthington 1:41:09; 80; Georgina Jennings 1:53:32; 81 Daniel Richardson 1:59:16.

n Two PACTRACers competed in the National Championships in Leeds (swim 750m men/1500m ladies, bike 25 miles, run 6.25 miles).

PACTRAC results: 208 Simon Guerin 2:15:44 (age group 38th); 424 Andrea Robinett 2:36:38 (age group 11th).