Ward leads the way for Hicks Karate School

Hicks Karate School students put together an impressive set of results when competing in the huge Peterborough Championship Series event.

The competition attracts top teams from all over the UK and Hicks fighters frequently figured in the top three.

Sarah Ward.

The club’s chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “I was really proud of what we achieved and it was all down to excellent team spirit, parent help and the students all pulling together.”

Black belt Sarah Ward was the most successful fighter of the day. She fought impeccably to win all three of her sections including the ladies open weight championship for the second time in a row.

Seasoned fighter Shiv Panchal and beginner Darren Sindall also caught the eye on their way to victory.

Hicks Karate School have a full-time location in Fengate and also run classes in Werrington, Orton, Bretton and Deeping. For details contact chief instructor Andrew Hicks on 07974196256 or visit www.hickskarate.co.uk

Hicks Karate School results:

Kata:

Casey Stone: 2nd Junior Creative Kata Musical, Non Weapon, Intermediate/Advanced.

Runners-up: Annie Dickson, Antonia Butterworth, Zoë Glencross, Sophie Hicks, Lucy Hicks - Junior Creative Kata Musical, Non Weapon, Intermediate/Advanced

Points:

Savannah Sindall: 2nd Mini Pee Wees Under 3ft 8in.

Ravi Panchal: 2nd Pee Wees Under 4ft.

Joshua Leonard: 3rd Pee Wees Under 4ft.

Sophie Doyle: 1st Girls Under 4ft 4in Intermediate (12 Years & Under).

Denas Jankauskas: 2nd Boys Under 4ft 8in Advanced (12 Years & Under).

Warren Bothamley: 3rd Boys Cadets Age 13-15 Under 5ft 2in Advanced.

Annie Dickson: 3rd - Girls Over 5ft Advanced (12 Years & Under).

Lucy Hicks: 3rd Girls Over 5ft Advanced (12 Years & Under).

Elise Ward: 2nd Girls Cadets Age 13-15 Over 5ft 2in Advanced; 2nd Ladies Under 64kg Advanced.

Sarah Ward: 1st Ladies Under 69kg Advanced; 1st Ladies Veterans Under 69kg: 1st Ladies Open Weight.

Kye Prior: 2nd Men’s Under 84kg Advanced.

Darren Sindall : 1st Men’s Over 84kg Beginner.

Aaron Dickerson: 1st Men’s Over 84kg Intermediate.

David Prior: 1st Men’s Veterans Over 79kg.

David Cairns: 2nd Men’s Veterans Over 79kg.

Runners-up: Archie Sindall, Tajus Jankauskas - Boys Under 4ft 4 in Intermediate (12 Years & Under), Joshua Leonard - Boys Under 4ft 4in Advanced (12 Years & Under); Logan Ridley - Boys Under 4ft 8in Intermediate (12 Years & Under); Sophie Hicks - Girls Under 4ft 8in Advanced (12 Years & Under); Aaron Leonard, Warren Bothamley - Boys Over 5ft Advanced (12 Years & Under); Warren Bothamley - Boys Under 12 Years Open Weight; Lucy Hicks -Girls Under 12 Years Open Weight; Shiv Panchal - Boys Cadets Age 13-15 Over 5ft 2in Advanced; Shiv Panchal - Boys Cadets Age 13-15 Open Weight Cash Prize; Jolie Franks - Girls Cadets Age 13-15 Over 5ft 2in Advanced.

Continuous:

Denas Jankauskas: 3rd Boys Continuous Under 35kg Intermediate/Advanced.

Shiv Panchal: 1st Boys Continuous Under 45kg Intermediate/Advanced.

Warren Bothamley: 2nd Boys Continuous Under 70kg Intermediate/Advanced.

Sophie Doyle: 2nd Girls Continuous - Under 30kg Intermediate/Advanced.

Kye Prior: 2nd Mens Continuous Under 80kg Intermediate/Advanced.

Darren Sindall: 1st Mens Continuous Over 95kg Beginners.

Runner-up: Aaron Dickerson - Mens Continuous Under 90kg Intermediate/Advanced.