Veteran jockey wins on his final day at Huntingdon

Jockey Noel Fehily signed off from Huntingdon Racecourse with a winner yesterday (March 19) just days before he is due to bid farewell to race riding.

A veteran of the weighing room and one of the most respected and well-liked riders of his generation, Fehily will retire following racing at Newbury on Saturday, bringing to an end a career that saw him begin competing in Britain during the 1998-99 National Hunt season, following a number of years in his native Ireland.

Fehily has enjoyed plenty of success at Huntingdon and has endeared himself to racegoers at the course with three victories in the Peterborough Chase. It was fitting, therefore, that on the final visit to the track, he should go out a winner once more.

His only ride of the day came aboard the Charlie Mann-trained Capone in the MansionBet Handicap Hurdle over two miles and punters sent the pair off as their 6-5 favourite.

Seeking a 67th and final Huntingdon winner, Capone overcame a less-than-slick round of jumping on his handicap debut to prevent Dyliev spoiling the party, eventually prevailing by a nose.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Everybody at Huntingdon Racecourse would like to wish Noel a happy retirement and thank him for the many years of entertainment he has provided for racegoers. We wish him all the best in his future pursuits and look forward to welcoming him back to the course soon.”

