TRIATHLON: Racing all the way across America

Two Peterborough Triathlon Club members were in a team that tackled the world’s roughest bike race.

Robin Brookes and Roger Canham were in a team of four that competed in the Race Across America (RAAM) passing through 12 states from west to east and covering 3,081 miles.

The team had prepared well with a couple of 24-hour test rides and they took a whole entourage of back-up chefs and physios along with them.

They finished in fourth place overall and were the first Over 50 team. It took them six days nine hours and 12 minutes to complete.

They did it in aid of The Matt Hampson Foundation.