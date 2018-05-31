TRIATHLON MINI-SERIES: It’s a first for Daniels

Have your say

The first race in the Peterborough Triathlon Club Mini-Series (swim 400 yards, bike 10 miles, run 3.5 miles) was held at Oundle last week and saw Tony Daniels gain his first ever Mini-Series win.

Jonathan Arnold was first out of the water, a whole minute ahead of Daniels, but Daniels soon took the lead on the bike and went on to win in 57:21.

Steve Hope, who was seventh after the swim, moved into second place on the bike and hung on to equal his previous best finishing position.

He finished in 58:12 with Scott Lloyd third in 58:55.

Fourth-placed Andy Corner (59:11) and fifth-placed Stephen Comber (59:41) both clocked personal bests.

Arnold was relegated to fourth after the bike section and dropped out with cramp.

Fastest of four females on the night was junior Hannah Bassett, who finished in seventh place in 1:03:03.

Three intrepid PACTRAC members ventured over to Lanzerote for the full distance Ironman triathlon (swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles, run 26.2 miles) and gave a good account of themselves.

Steve Skelhon completed his 10th Ironman triathlon while brothers Chris and Richard Pike finished their third, coming home together as usual.

PACTRAC results:

699. Chris Pike 12:47:23 (age group 24th).

700. Richard Pike 12:47:24 (age group 70th).

1249. Steve Skelhon 14:29:41 (age group 62nd).