TRIATHLON: Lunn has fun in the sun again and all the latest PACTRAC results

PACTRAC man Paul Lunn delivered a superb result in the ‘Half-Ironman’ event in Alcudia, Majorca.

Lunn was competing in the event for the eighth successive year and used his experience well to finish first in his age group and a superb sixth out of 2,893 competitors overall.

The event consisted of a 1900m swim, a 56-mile mountainous bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

Lunn was 169th out of the water, but enjoyed the sixth fastest bike and the 12th fastest run of the day to pull himself up through the field.

Seven club members competed in the NiceTri Triathlon at Grafham Water in a World Championship qualifier which attracted 485 athletes.

Results: 67th Mark Weathersby (age group 18th), 243 Bill Haslam (7), 303 Steve Hope (23), 316 andrea Robinett (14), 377 Sarah Haslam (8), 412 Angela Wallis (14), 419 Pedro Polson (30).

Five PACTRACers finished the Monster Mojito Triathlon at Peterborough Rowing Lake, with Darren Kelly winning his Age Group and Paul Jephcott coming second in his. The distances were: swim 1500m, bike 24 miles, run 6.25 miles.

Results: 7 Darren Kelly 2.16.69 (age group 1st), 13 Iain Cushion 2.21.13 (6th), 24 Rhys Wilkinson 2.29.14 (7), 43 Paul Jephcott 2.40.32 (2), 64 Tom Moorhouse 2.48.42 (27).

The Monster Mojo was over a 1900m swim, bike 51 miles and a run of 13.1 miles and Mike Shadwell finised 15th (8th in age group) in 4.33.52.

Club members Katie Tasker and Jonathon Oakey raced in the Junior National Super-series Triathlon in Llanelli.

It was a tough event with Tasker finishing her youth girls race of a 375m swim, a 7.5 mile bike and a 1.5 mile run in 39.02 for 20th place out of 44.

Oakley raced over the junior men’s distance of 750m swim, 12.5 mile bike and three mile run in 62.02. He finished 37th of 48 competitors.

The pair are in super series action again in Leeds as part of a World Series on June 9.