TRIATHLON: A different kind of Channel swim for Amy

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) have a number of members aiming for some big swims.

Next week, Amy Hayes is attempting the Kaiwi Channel swim in Hawaii. This is a 26-mile ocean swim from Molokai to Oahu.

Although this is the warmest of the seven big world swims, it does have its own particular challenges with sea life including jellyfish, one sting from which and your swim can be over.

Hayes swam the English Channel last year and is now attempting her second of the big seven swims. She is currently in Hawaii preparing for this solo crossing of the Kaiwi Channel. This is five miles longer than the English Channel (26 miles across by the most direct route).

Hayes said: “The swells can be huge, the water is warm, and the wildlife threat is substantial. This might not be as iconic as the English Channel, but you can bet your booties that it will be much harder.

“With only a couple of months training, having taken advantage of a spot that opened up in March, this is going to be extremely rough.”

PACTRAC’s Jonathan Ratcliffe, who swam the English Channel in 2016 and the Irish Straight in 2017, also has plans to swim the Hawaii Channel swim in either 2018 or 2019.

Amy Mellor had a spot to swim the English Channel in August, but a hip injury has caused her to postpone her plans until 2019.

A number of PACTRACers will be swimming in Rutland Water in the official swim there on August 12.