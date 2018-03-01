The young and old star in an ‘awesome’ team performance

Have your say

The city-based Hicks Karate School sent a 21-strong team to the first Peterborough Championship Series event of the year at Bushfield Sports Centre and they managed to win 34 podium places.

Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “It was an awesome team performance.

“It was a real mix of a team - men, women and kids ranging from beginners to experienced veterans.

“It showed that martial arts is for everyone , all members of the family.

“And everybody fought with integrity, respect and technique.”

Anyone looking to learn martial arts in a fun, safe environment can call Sensei Hicks on 01733 810043 / 07974196256 or visit hickskarate.co.uk

Results

Katas

1st: Casey Stone.

2nd: Sophie Hicks.

Points Fighting

1st: Oliver Profitt, Sophie Doyle, Lucy Hicks (2), Shiv Panchal, Elise Ward (2), Sarah Ward.

2nd: Tiana Celaire, Joell Celaire (2), Sophie Hicks, Denas Jankauskas, Aaron Leonard, Chloe Prior, Kye Prior, Tomas Butrilas.

3rd: Joshua Leonard, Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Aaron Leonard (2), Warren Bothamley, David Prior.

Runner-up: Tajus Jankauskas, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks, Warren Bothamley, Shiv Panchal, David Cairns.

Continuous Fighting

1st: Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Denas Jankauskas, Elise Ward, Sarah Ward, Tomas Butrilas.

2nd: Elise Ward.

3rd: Shiv Panchal.