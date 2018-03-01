The young and old star in an ‘awesome’ team performance

The city-based Hicks Karate School sent a 21-strong team to the first Peterborough Championship Series event of the year at Bushfield Sports Centre and they managed to win 34 podium places.
Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “It was an awesome team performance.
“It was a real mix of a team - men, women and kids ranging from beginners to experienced veterans.
“It showed that martial arts is for everyone , all members of the family.
“And everybody fought with integrity, respect and technique.”
Results
Katas
1st: Casey Stone.
2nd: Sophie Hicks.
Points Fighting
1st: Oliver Profitt, Sophie Doyle, Lucy Hicks (2), Shiv Panchal, Elise Ward (2), Sarah Ward.
2nd: Tiana Celaire, Joell Celaire (2), Sophie Hicks, Denas Jankauskas, Aaron Leonard, Chloe Prior, Kye Prior, Tomas Butrilas.
3rd: Joshua Leonard, Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Aaron Leonard (2), Warren Bothamley, David Prior.
Runner-up: Tajus Jankauskas, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks, Warren Bothamley, Shiv Panchal, David Cairns.
Continuous Fighting
1st: Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Denas Jankauskas, Elise Ward, Sarah Ward, Tomas Butrilas.
2nd: Elise Ward.
3rd: Shiv Panchal.