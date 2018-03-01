The young and old star in an ‘awesome’ team performance

Pictured are some of the Hicks Karate School trophy winners at the Peterborough Championship. From the left are, back, Elise Ward, David Prior, chief instructor Andrew Hicks, Sarah Ward, Aaron Leonard, Warren Bothamley. middle, Casey Stone, Denas Jankauskas, Sophie Hicks, Lucy Hicks, front, Oliver Profitt, Sophie Doyle, Joshua Leonard, Tiana Celaire, Joell Celaire and Raihan Ebrahim.
The city-based Hicks Karate School sent a 21-strong team to the first Peterborough Championship Series event of the year at Bushfield Sports Centre and they managed to win 34 podium places.

Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “It was an awesome team performance.

“It was a real mix of a team - men, women and kids ranging from beginners to experienced veterans.

“It showed that martial arts is for everyone , all members of the family.

“And everybody fought with integrity, respect and technique.”

Anyone looking to learn martial arts in a fun, safe environment can call Sensei Hicks on 01733 810043 / 07974196256 or visit hickskarate.co.uk

Results

Katas

1st: Casey Stone.

2nd: Sophie Hicks.

Points Fighting

1st: Oliver Profitt, Sophie Doyle, Lucy Hicks (2), Shiv Panchal, Elise Ward (2), Sarah Ward.

2nd: Tiana Celaire, Joell Celaire (2), Sophie Hicks, Denas Jankauskas, Aaron Leonard, Chloe Prior, Kye Prior, Tomas Butrilas.

3rd: Joshua Leonard, Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Aaron Leonard (2), Warren Bothamley, David Prior.

Runner-up: Tajus Jankauskas, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks, Warren Bothamley, Shiv Panchal, David Cairns.

Continuous Fighting

1st: Sophie Doyle, Raihan Ebrahim, Denas Jankauskas, Elise Ward, Sarah Ward, Tomas Butrilas.

2nd: Elise Ward.

3rd: Shiv Panchal.