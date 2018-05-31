TASK force in Europe as city pair strike gold

Two Peterborough fighters were crowned European champions at the weekend.

Grant Brown (25) and Jazmyn Popat-Evans (15), both members of Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate (TASK), won gold medals at the WMO European Championships held in Rugby.

European champion Grant Brown.

Also in action at the big event were clubmates Braydon Popat-Evans (13) and Taylor Popat-Evans (11). Braydon won a bronze medal and Taylor just missed out on a medal placing.

The TASK foursome used the event as preparation for the ISKA World Championships they will be attending later this year in Jamaica.

Club coach Rob Taylor, a world kick-boxing champion and the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards Sportsman of the Year, said: “I was more than happy with all their performances and with five months until the world championships training is definitely going in the right direction.

“Plus with the help of new club sponsors Eye Car Care they will all be ready to join Team GB out in Montego Bay this September.”

Golden girl Jazmyn Popat-Evans.

The success at the European Championships comes close on the heels of club member Liam Halse winning a silver medal at the ISKA Ring Sports World Championships in Kiev last month.

TASK is based in Norfolk Street and can be contacted on 07708 762352.