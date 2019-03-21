TASK fighters show why they’re a top team

The TASK martial arts club have been showing why they did so well in the 2019 Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards.

The club (Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate) featured in three finals at the presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn with chief instructor Rob Taylor, an eight-times world kick-boxing champion, taking the Sportsman of the Year prize and finishing runner-up in Coach of the Year and the club also finishing runners-up in Team of the Year.

Miguile Andrulyte is pictured with her big sister Eva Andrulyte (left) and TASK champions Skaiste Stukaite (centre) and Jazmyn Popat-Evans (right).

A couple of days later Taylor took a team consisting of mainly beginners to the big Peterborough Championship Series event at Bushfields Sports Centre and they had 10 top three placings. First-timers Emilia Skupińska (21) and Miguile Andrulyte (7) did particularly well seeing as they had to move up a weight.

TASK results: Katie Simnett 1st; Miguile Andrulyte 1st; Anujin Lkhagvajargal 3rd; Raihan Ebrahim 2nd & 3rd; Eva Andrulyte 2nd; James Hickey 2nd; Arnas Levickis 2nd; Emilia Skupińska 2nd; Natas Vystartas 3rd.

A week later Taylor took a more experienced team of six fighters to the Kwon Grand Slam competition held in Wolverhampton and five of them came away with first-place medals.

They were brother and sister Braydon and Jazmyn Popat-Evans, world champion Lucy Stirland and British champions Richard Atkinson and Skaiste Stukaite.

Taylor Popat-Evans was the fighter to just miss out on claiming a podium spot after losing a very tight semi-final fight-off.

Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate can be contacted on 07708 762352 for details about joining.