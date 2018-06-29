Super City in red-hot form at the Masters

Peterborough Rowing Club’s form over the last few days has been like the weather . . . red-hot.

They scorched to an outstandi g medal haul of two golds and six silvers at the British Masters Championships, had a finalist at the Henley Women’s Regatta and then at the weekend gained 10 wins at the St Ives Regatta.

The Women's E coxless four of Hayley Marsters, Helen Wallace, Bridgitte Lloyd and Joanne Canton with their silver medals.

At the big Masters event over a one kilometre course at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre, City finished as the third most successful club.

Peter Dolby and Ian Davis comfortably won gold in the Open Non-Championship D-F doubles category, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Agecroft Rowing Club in the final.

Gold medal number two came from Carole Hook, Gemma Singleton, Kate Read, Sarah Sheldrick, Ilektra-Georgia Apostolidou, Emma Richardson, Hayley Shipton, Helen Griffiths and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe in the Women’s Masters A/B eights which they won by nine seconds.

The six silvers were won by Joan Heath in the Women’s G/H singles; Steve Cranfield and Ian Palmer in the Open Masters B doubles; Hayley Marsters, Gail Parker, Tina Allen, Sarah Smith, Bridgitte Lloyd, Helen Wallace, Joanne Canton, Anita Carter and cox Tracey Rushton-Thorpe in the Women’s Masters D eights; Jack Ward, Peter Dolby, Ian Davis, Bruce Margetts, Jim Burt, Steve Tuck, Graham Barks, Alasdair Ryder and cox Tracey Rushton-Thorpe in the Masters B eights; Sarah Sheldrick and Kate Read in the Women’s Masters B doubles; and Hayley Marsters, Helen Wallace, Bridgitte Lloyd and Joanne Canton in the Women’s E coxless fours.

Finley Ribbons and Ross Lamont won at St Ives.

At the Women’s Henley Regatta, Peterborough’s Camilla Plumb reached the final in the Women’s Championship lightweight singles category, but lost out to a Newcastle University sculler.

Anna Robotham also competed at the event and got through to the semi-finals.

At the St Ives Regatta over a 550m course on the Great Ouse 10 City rowers got more than one win, with Hayley Marsters taking home three tankards.

For starters she joined Carole Hook, Bridget Lloyd, Gail Parker, Tina Allen, Caroline Calver, Kate Read, Anita Carter and cox Tom Calver to win the Women’s Masters C eights. Then she teamed up with Parker, Allen and Calver to win the Women’s Masters C fours coxed by Tracey Rushton-Thorpe.

The winning Masters D coxed four of Iain Cameron, James Baile, cox Tom Calver, Steve Ackerman (with his son) and Kenny Low.

And finally she won the Mixed Masters E coxless quads with Tim Lloyd, Bridget Lloyd and Keith Blackman.

Other senior Peterborough winners were: the women’s coxed four of Hayley Shipton, Gemma Singleton, Emma Richardson and Ilektra Apostolidou; Apostolidou and Hook in the Women’s Masters B doubles; Anita Carter and Joan Heath in the Womens Masters D doubles; and Kenny Low, Steve Akerman, James Baile, Iain Cameron and cox Tom Calver in the Masters D coxed fours.

The remaining wins came from the juniors.

Henry Barnett and Connor Ribbons took away two pots each as they won their J16 doubles by a length in their final and then they joined Ted Smith and George Woodall to row up two years and win the J18 coxless quads.

In the Open J14 doubles, Finley Ribbons and Ross Lamont had an impressive win in the final by two lengths against Huntingdon.

Rosie Turp and Freya Woodall made it a perfect 10 wins when taking the honours in the J14 doubles.