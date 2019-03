Have your say

Tydd St Giles man George Russell finished 16th on his competitive Formula One debut in the Austrlian Grand Prix at Melbourne today (March 17).

Russell (21), the reigning Formula Two world champion, qualified in 19th place in a Williams car not expected to be competing for podium places this season. He did out-perform more experienced teammate Robert Kubica in qualification and in the race.

George Russell in action.

The race was won by Valtteri Bottas ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.