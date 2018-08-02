Steadman storms home in Estonia to take Euro gold

Sawtry’s Lauren Steadman and Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Tim Fletcher won medals at the European Championships in Estonia.

Steadman, a three-times world para champion and the silver medallist at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, was a convincing winner of the PT55 women’s race in Tartu.

She finished in 01:09:12 to claim her fifth European crown and that was over two minutes clear of runner-up and GB team-mate Claire Cashmore.

Fletcher was one of six PACTRAC members representing GB at the European Standard Distance Triathlon Championships (swim 1500m, bike 40k, run 10k) and he took pride of place by finishing runner-up in the 40-44 age group.

He was fourth going into the run, but managed to run two of those ahead of him down, finishing in a great overall time of 1:57:03.

Bill Haslam finished ninth in his age group and Andrea Robinett was 14th.

She said: “I went better than I thought I would. That was my fastest time this year and I was pleased with 14th in my age group.”

Paul Jephcott competed after recently celebrating retirement and he did well to come home 18th in his age group (60-64) after suffering a knee injury beforehand.

He said: “Done and relieved. Just less than two hours 35. That’ll do nicely. Thank-you to my sponsors Chiltern Cold Storage

“Most importantly, I was able to take part and finish safely. A couple of weeks ago, my knee really was bad (cycling injury) and rather than training, my first week in retirement was a never ending cycle of ice, stretch and massage.

“The swim was fine by my standards and my average speed on the bike was pretty much 20mph which was okay on a lack of practice.

“I felt tired on the run but the temperature was by then getting warmer so maybe it wasn’t bad. In summary I’m proud and pleased.”

PACTRAC results:

2. Tim Fletcher 21:23 61:07 34:33 = 1:57:03

9. Bill Haslam 26:13 69:18 43:37 = 2:19:08

14. Andrea Robinett 23:21 74:24 49:31 = 2:27:16

17. Sarah Haslam 25:34 77:27 50:03 = 2:33:04

18. Paul Jephcott 27:42 76:21 50:35 = 2:34:38

21. Angela Wallis 30:37 80:50 52:02 = 2:43:29

PACTRAC veteran Georgina Jennings made it three gold medals in three weekends when winning at the Redcar Sprint Triathlon.

The 73 year-old, who seven days earlier retained her British title, was once again a convincing winner of the 70-74 age group.

She completed the 750-metre swim, 13-mile bike ride and 3.5-mile run in 2:05:06 to qualify for the World Sprint Championships in Lausanne next year.

Also competing in the event was PACTRAC’s Steve Hope. He placed 20th in his age group in 1:27:45.