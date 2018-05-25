Sophie is fighter of the day for Hicks Karate

Sophie Doyle was the star turn when the city’s Hicks Karate School sent a team to compete in the Northants Open on Sunday.

The talented youngster won three of the four events she entered in the WAKO competition and finished second in the other.

The city squad returned with a total of 14 trophies and chief instructor Andrew Hicks was a proud man.

He said: “Sophie’s grit and determination coupled with her skill and immaculate technique earned her four trophies and she was undoubtedly our fighter of the day but all members of the team did me and the club proud.

“A lot of juniors were fighting in a big arena for the first time and that was a huge achievement in itself having the courage to step on the mats in front of the crowds.

“Not all of these resulted in places but having the courage to enter, the determination to give it their all and the grace to accept defeat resulted in an overall hugely successful day for the team.”

HICKS KARATE SCHOOL RESULTS

Tajus Jankauskas: runner-up 5-6 Mixed Open Points.

Joshua Leonard: 3rd 5-6 Mixed Open Points; runner-up Boys 7-8 Points.

Joell Celaire: runner-up 5-6 Mixed; runner-up Boys 7-8 Points; runner-up Boys Under 130cm Points.

Oliver Profitt: 2nd Boys Under 130cm Light Continuous; runner-up Boys Under 130cm Points.

Sophie Doyle: 1st 7-8 Girls Open; 1st Girls Under 130cm Points; 1st 7-8 Girls Light Continuous; 2nd Girls Under 130cm Light Continuous.

Sophie Hicks: 2nd 7-8 Girls Open Points; 2nd Girls Under 130cm Points.

Denas Jankauskas: 3rd Boys Under 140cm Light Continuous; runner-up Boys Under 140cm Points; 2nd Team Hicks.

Lucy Hicks: runner-up Girls Under 150cm Points; runner-up Girls Grand Champion -14 Points; 2nd Team Hicks.

Shiv Panchal: runner-up Boys Under 160cm Points; runner-up Boys Over 160cm Points; runner-up Boys Grand Champion -14 Points; 2nd Team Hicks/Evolution/BKBA.

Aaron Leonard: runner-up Boys Under 160cm Points; runner-up Boys Over 160cm Points; runner-up Boys Grand Champion -14 Points; 2nd Team Hicks.

Warren Bothamley: runner-up Boys Under 150cm Points; runner-up Boys Under 150cm Light Continuous.

Aaron Dickerson: 2nd Men’s Novice Over 80kg.