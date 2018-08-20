SNOOKER: Perry cruises through in three qualifying tournaments

Have your say

Joe Perry completed a hat-trick of wins in qualifiers at the weekend.

The 43 year-old from Chatteris, ranked 24 in the world, beat Ashley Hugill 5-2 yesterday (August 19) in the China Open qualifiers in Preston after safely coming through the Indian Open and European Masters qualifiers at the same Guild Hall venue.

Against Hugill, ranked 81st in the world, Perry hit sparkling form, making breaks of 75, 78 and 60 before completing victory with a splendid 138 clearance.

In the European Masters qualifier on Saturday, Perry, overcame Sean O’Sullivan, ranked 95 in the world, 4-0 with best breaks of 62 and 72.

Last week Perry beat world number 104 Joe O’Connor 4-0 in a low-scoring Indian Open qualifier.