Six of the best for Hicks Karate School at the national championships

Students at the city’s Hicks Karate School were on top form at the World Karate & Kickboxing Commission (WKKC) National Championships in Bradford.

They had a team of 14 in action at the big event, which attracts over 1,000 competitors, and they returned home with six national titles and 14 qualifying spots for the WKKC World Championships.

“Every single fighter competed extremely well against some of the country’s best competitors,” said chief instructor Andrew Hicks.

The six English titles were won by Elise Ward (2),Sophie Hicks, Aaron Leonard, Atlanta Hickman and David Prior.

Ecstatic Hicks had this to say about a couple of his new champions.

“Elise Ward is definitely a fighter to keep an eye on. She goes from strength to strength at every event and performed to a very high standard today. She works hard and truly deserved her two gold medals and titles.

“Aaron Leonard was perhaps our fighter of the day. He was competing in a large section of 22 entrants and fought the best he’s ever fought to win it. He was listening to his coach at every stage and picked his moments well in a nailbiting high-scoring final. “

Hicks also singled out Denas Jankauskas for praise saying: “Denas fought in two tough sections with 22 entrants and showed great skills to reach both finals to bring home two silver medals and qualify for the worlds. He listened to what he was told all the time.”

Hicks also had praise for his runners-up.

“Well done to all our runners-up who fought well but didn’t get placed. Stepping on the mat is the first step to victory and every fight is experience and a lesson learnt,” he said.

Hicks Karate results:

Sophie Doyle: 3rd Girls Under 30kg continuous.

Sophie Doyle: 2nd Girls Under 25kg points .

Denas Jankauskas: 2nd Boys Under 30kg continuous .

Denas Jankauskas: 2nd Boys Under 30kg points.

Elise Ward: 1st Girls Under 60kg continuous.

Elise Ward: 1st Girls Under 60kg points.

Sophie Hicks: 1st Girls Under 10 freestyle creative kata.

Lucy Hicks: 2nd Girls Over 40kg points.

Aaron Leonard: 1st Boys Under 35kg points .

Atlanta Hickman: 1st Ladies Under 60kg continuous.

David Prior: 1st Men’s Super Vets Over 85kg points.

Andrew Hicks: 2nd Men’s SuperVets Over 85kg oints .

Tomas Butvilas: 3rd Men’s Over 90kg continuous.

Joshua Leonard: Runner-up Boys Under 25kg points.

Oliver Profitt: Runner-up Boys Under 25kg points.

Raihan Ebrahim: Runner-up Boys Under 35kg points .

Warren Bothamley: Runner-up Boys Over 50kg points.Warren Bothamley: Runner-up Boys Over 50kg continuous.

