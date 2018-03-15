Sensei Symone students all successful

The successful Sensei Simone Karate Club members. From the left are Marcus Wren, Alfred Bradbury, Jacob Hardwick, Oliver Plumb (front), Simone Hodson, Aneesha Plumb and Maycie Rose Ramsey.
The Sensei Symone Karate Club based at the Duke of Bedford School, Thorney, had a very successful time at the English Karate Organisation (EKO) national championships in Birmingham with all students winning medals.

They were:

Jacob Hardwick - 3rd in team kata, 3rd in team kumite

Marcus Wren - 2nd in under 8 years kata, 3rd in under 16 team kata

Aneesha Mae Plumb - 3rd under 16 team kata

Oliver Plumb -3rd in under 16 any grade under 5ft3in kumite

Alfred Bradbury - 3rd under 8 years kata, 3rd under 16 team kata

Meanwhile Maycie Rose Ramsey received the student of the month award for February for her dedication and hard work in training.