Sensei Symone students all successful

Have your say

The Sensei Symone Karate Club based at the Duke of Bedford School, Thorney, had a very successful time at the English Karate Organisation (EKO) national championships in Birmingham with all students winning medals.

They were:

Jacob Hardwick - 3rd in team kata, 3rd in team kumite

Marcus Wren - 2nd in under 8 years kata, 3rd in under 16 team kata

Aneesha Mae Plumb - 3rd under 16 team kata

Oliver Plumb -3rd in under 16 any grade under 5ft3in kumite

Alfred Bradbury - 3rd under 8 years kata, 3rd under 16 team kata

Meanwhile Maycie Rose Ramsey received the student of the month award for February for her dedication and hard work in training.