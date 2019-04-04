Sendal and Boothby are English champions

Members of the Stamford, Bourne & Deeping Tae Kwon Do Club run by Annabel Murcott have recently been in eye-catching form in two big competitions.

At the Midlands Championships held at Kettering Leisure Village, the club picked up an impressive 21 medals in an event that attracted over 1,200 competitors.

Archie Pattinson.

Anshul Sendal, Neve Pullan, Grace Swindell and Matthew Kelly all returned with gold medals and Swindell also won silver and bronze.

Many students were using the Midlands Championships as a warm-up competition for the English Championships. They were held at the Worcester Arena, with over 1,500 competitors of the highest level taking part.

And once again Sendal finished on top of the podium.

There was also a gold medal for Alan Boothby and bronze medals for Archie Pattinson, Becky Cooper and Radhika Patel.

Instructor and 7th Dan World Master Annabel Murcott said: “All the students worked so hard last year and it’s paid off for them at the start of this year.

“As always they made me and the rest of the coaching team very proud.

“Our sights are now set on the next big challenge, the European Tae Kwon Do Championships in Croatia in May.

“We will have around 12 students competing and I’m very confident we will bring back some medals from this one, even though we are up against some of the world’s finest martial artists.”

Anyone after more information on a club in their area can contact Annabel Murcott on 07714 323995.

Midlands Championships results:

Gold Sparring – Anshul Sendal, Neve Pullan, Grace Swindell,

Gold Team Sparring – Matthew Kelly

Silver Sparring – Grace Swindell

Bronze Sparring – James Frost, Matthew Kelly, Archie Pattinson, Olivia Bowden, Lewis Dobrowolski, Michaela Francis, Nikki Francis, Hollie Gillis & Sky Harper.

Bronze Team Sparring – Nikki Francis, Michaela Francis, Grace Swindell & Carla Winter

Silver Team Patterns – James Frost

Bronze Patterns – James Frost, Kate Swindell & Ambrose O’Neil.

English Championships results:

Gold Sparring - Boys Heavy – Anshul Sendal

Gold Sparring – Men’s Welterweight Alan Boothby

Bronze Patterns - Boys Red Belts – Archie Pattinson

Bronze Sparring – Becky Cooper

Bronze Sparring – Radhika Patel