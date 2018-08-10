Scorching summer continues for City on the River Stour

Peterborough City Rowing Club just keep on winning . . .

Their outstanding regatta season continued at the weekend when they picked up four wins racing on the River Stour at the Sudbury International Regatta.

Mike King, George Bushell, Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson.

The women’s coxed four of Hayley Shipton, Emma Richardson, Gemma Singleton, Lucille Middleton and Ericha Knowles-Pardoe (cox) won in the Band 1 event, beating Lea Rowing Club in their semi-final easily and then Cambridge 99 Rowing Club by three lengths in the final.

And they had another oarsome foursome in the shape of Hayley Marsters, Jo Canton, Gail Parker, Tina Allen and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe. They won the Womens Masters D fours finishing two lengths clear of Sudbury in the final.

City’s Benjamin Mackenzie was in the winning boat in the J18 doubles with Byron Bullen from Sudbury. They won the final by four lengths against Maidstone Invicta.

Mackenzie also raced Bullen in the Open J17 single sculls finalm, but unfortunately lost his lead when he hit the bank in the last 100 metres.

Ben Mackenzie and Byron Bullen.

City’s fourth success of the day came in the Open coxless quads as Damen Sanderson (RAF), George Bushell, Mike King and Chris Elder beat Sudbury by one-and-a-half lengths in the final.

Sanderson, Bushell, King and Elder also joined Connor Mumford, Dan Heard, Paul Glover and George Wilson to finish second in the Open coxed eights and teamed up with Hayley Shipton, Gemma Singleton, Emma Richardson, Lucille Middleton and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe to also finish second in the Mixed coxed eights.

Sarah Sheldrick, Kate Read, Helen Griffiths and Jeni Barnacle were second in the Women’s Masters B coxless quads.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Peterborough City Rowing Club member Adam Neill was in a Team GB boat that won a silver medal in the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 28 year-old former King’s School pupil finished second in the men’s quads behind Romania with Tom Ford, Jacob Dawson and James Johnston also in the boat.