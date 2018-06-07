ROWING: Regatta record as Jackson and Bodily turn up the heat

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s annual two-day Spring Regatta was once again a roaring success.

Over 1,700 rowers were involved in over 300 races at Thorpe Meadows and everything ran like clockwork.

Freya Woodall and Rosie Turp with their trophies.

And the event was also blessed with beautiful weather and plenty of local success with the host club gaining 11 wins and 12 second places.

City’s stars on Saturday were the J15 double of Tom Jackson and Tom Bodily, who absolutely smashed it by setting a new course record for the kilometre course, clocking a scorching 3:26.3 on their way to victory.

They won again on Sunday but were a second slower this time out.

Bodily came close to making it a terrific treble when just being edged into second place by a Bedford rower in Sunday’s J16 singles.

The winning J15 coxed quad of from the left George Woodall, Ted Smith, Thomas Jackson, Callum Gilbey and Tom Calver.

It was a good weekend for Peterborough’s double sculls.

Hannah Bassett and Georgina Parker won their Women’s J18 doubles and then joined forces with Sarah Watson and Olivia Hutchinson to place second in the Women’s Band 1 Coxless Quads.

Benjamin Mackenzie and James Toynton also won their J18 doubles on Saturday and were in the winning Band 1 Composite Coxless Quad alongside Jack Collins and Alex Millard.

Collins and Mackenzie then proceeded to win the J18 doubles on the Sunday as well.

Sarah Watson, Olivia Hutchinson, Hannah Bassett and Georgina Parker were runners-up.

Juniors Henry Barnett and Connor Ribbons won their Open Band 2 doubles, finishing five seconds ahead of Broxbourne Rowing Club, and they then joined Callum Gilbey and Ted Smith to win the Open Band 2 Coxless Quads by a second-margin from Broxbourne Rowing Club again.

Gilbey and Smith also won the J15 Coxed Quads with Thomas Jackson, George Woodall and cox Tom Calver.

The younger rowers also had some amazing results with the J14 doubles producing a one-two for Peterborough with Ross Lamont and Finlay Ribbons just beating Brandon Ingle and Tom Calverley.

The Women’s J14 doubles was also won by the host club as Rosie Turp and Freya Woodall beat Globe, Lincoln and King’s School Ely in the final.

Kate Read and Sarah Sheldrick in action for Peterborough City Rowing Club.

Turp and Woodall just missed out on another win in the Women’s J15 coxed quads racing alongside Milly Hilton, Chloe Reed and cox George Woodall. The quad was just short of a win on the Saturday as well.

On the senior front, Gail Parker, Tina Allen, Sarah Smith and Caroline Calver and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe won the Women’s Masters C 4+ final.

Knowles-Pardoe then went on to cox Hayley Marsters, Gail Parker, Tina Allen, Sarah Smith, Bridge Lloyd, Helen Wallace, Jo Canton and Anita Carter to victory in the Women’s Masters D eights final by 20 seconds.

Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield joined Leicester and Star rowers Chris Callow and David Smith to win the Open Band 1 Coxless Quads and they were followed closely home by Peterborough’s Damen Sanderson, Mike King, George Bushell and Chris Elder.

More Peterborough crews just short of a tankard with second places were James Plumb and Alex Totty in the Open Band 1 doubles, Gemma Singleton, Emma Richardson, Kate Read, Sarah Sheldrick, Ilektra Apostolidou, Caroline Calver, Hayley Shipton, Helen Griffiths and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe in the Band 1 Women’s eights; the Band 1 Men’s eight of Mike King, George Bushell, Damen Sanderson, Daniel Heard, Alex Totty, Chris Elder, Paul Glover, George Wilson and Tracey Rushton-Thorpe; the Masters D pair of Pete Dolby and Ian Davis; and the Women’s Masters D coxed four of Denise Parker, Julie Barrett, Caroline Graham, Helen Mosley and cox Victoria Keeble.

Sculler James Plumb in action.

Peterborough City's Thomas Bodily.

Finlay Ribbons.