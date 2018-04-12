ROUND-UP: National silver for PACTRAC’s Fell

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Jim Fell finished second in his age group at at the National Duathlon Championships at Bedford Aerodrome.
He completed the 6.25 mile run, 24-mile bike and 3-mile run in 2.40.50.
Clubmate Steve Hope was seventh in his age group in 2:32:28.
In the junior race (run 1.5 miles, bike 6.25 miles, run 0.75 miles) Katie Tasker finished 15th in 32:36.
To enter the Peterborough Duathlon at Castor on Sunday April 29 visit http://pactrac.co.uk/events/4215/
Other PACTRAC results:
RAF Scampton Duathlon: Adult ( 3miles, 13miles, 1.5miles): 32 Andy Corner 72:20.
TriStar Start (400m, 1500m, 200m): 22 Hannah Coull 11:19.
TriStar 1 (1200m, 4000m, 400m): 4 Evander Wishart 15:37; 55 Josh Moore 21:57.
TriStar 2 (1600m, 6000m, 600m): 26 Norah Brill 27:49; 38 Calleigh Coull 29:22.
TriStar 3 (2000m, 7500m, 800m): 21 Flo Brill 28:19; 60 Jude Hinch 35:01; 70 Libby Mellor 37:33; 71 Chloe Moore 38:19.
PACTRACer Amy Hayes has received confirmation that her place to swim the Kaiwi Channel has been granted. This is a 26-mile swim from Molokai to Oahu across the ocean in Hawaii. Amy has been given a slot from 1st-7th July.