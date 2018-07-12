ROLLER HOCKEY: Peterborough lad Clark makes history to help Team GB to a medal

Young Peterborough star Luke Clark has added a European Under 16 bronze to his collection of big Inline Roller Hockey tournament medals - and created a slice of history at the same time.

Netminder Clark represented Team GB in Lyon, France and helped them to a 4-3 victory over Sweden in the bronze medal match. Earlier in the tournament the 15 year-old

Luke Clark with his European Under 16 bronze medal.

from Werrington had become the first netminder to register a shut-out in the event as Belgium were routed 9-0.

GB also played against Italy and the Czech Republic. Czech Republic won the event which was played in a 48,000 capacity stadium. Sweden had beaten GB 4-1 earlier in the tournament, but Clark’s performance was key in the revenge win.

Last year Luke won two gold medals and two silver medals representing GB in Los Angeles. He returns to the United States later this month to play for Team United Kingdom in the State Wars tournament. The State Wars event is the biggest in the world with every American state plus several national teams taking part.

Luke said: “I have another medal to take home and I couldn’t be prouder playing for Team GB and having all this success. All the training and hard work is paying off and now everything is coming together.”

If any companies would like to sponsor Luke for the forthcoming season he needs £300 to help cover the costs of going to USA and there is room for a company logo to appear on his leg pads.

Anyone interested should contact Luke on 01733 649391 or by e-mail at luke.clark50@icloud.com.