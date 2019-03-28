Reynolds races to a treble

The Peterborough Motocross Club held the first round of their summer series at Buttercup Farm, Chatteris, and there was a good turnout of riders, old and new.

The auto riders were out first and it was girl power that won the day as Olivia Reynolds claimed top spot with three wins. Casey Lister took runner-up spot and was followed by Brooklyn and Charlie Hellmers White

In the juniors section there was some thrilling racing and it was Reece Jones who took the overall honours chased hard by Alfie Geddes Green in second place with Diesel Jackson taking the third spot on the podium

Billy Askew finished on top of the podium in the small wheel 85s class with Chester Hyde and Teddy Hyde just behind.

Sean Smith dominated the veterans over 35s class with an easy maximum. Runner-up was John Barnes with Stephen Marlow just pipping Sean Hodgson for third spot

There was also a maximum for Aria Elloca in the big wheel 85s adult class. The minor placings went to Ronnie Reeves twith a solid second place and Louie Evans finished third

The adult open was the race to watch as some talented riders turned up. Rob Yates took three wins with George Turner battling hard for second place ahead of Bradley Skinner and Matty White.

Last out on track but with a good turnout of riders were the youths. Here top spot went to Ben Clarke with Travis Steels just edging Sonny Smyth into third.