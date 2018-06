Have your say

Peterborough City’s June regatta was a roaring success over the weekend.

Thorpe Meadows hosted 21 hours of racing which involved 1737 athletes, 832 crews, 124 events and 311 races.

Under 14 sculler Finlay Robbins of Peterborough City at the club's Spring regatta. Photo: David Lowndes.

The host club claimed 12 race wins, eight from the club’s renowned junior rowers.

A full report with results and photographs will be published in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday.