Players needed for fun women’s softball cricket event

Players are being sought for a women’s softball cricket event at Nassington Cricket Club on Sunday, August 26.

Cricket East are organising the event and to take part you must complete the form at this address.

Women’s softball festivals are basically cricket matches set up without a hard ball to encourage women and girls to take part in the sport, perhaps for the first time.

The session at Nassington (Fotheringhay Road, Nassington, PE86QU) runs from 1pm to 5pm and it’s for ages 16 and above. It’s intended to be a fun event and no experience is necessary.