Pinkerton is crowned SR1 Cup champion

Peterborough racing driver James Pinkerton won a national title at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

Pinkerton secured the 2018 Radical SR1 Cup in a tight finale after Ryan Harper-Ellam’s dominant double victory ensured the fate of this year’s crown would be unclear until the final lap of the season.

Pinkerton held a commanding 43-point lead coming into the final double-header of the year, meaning Harper-Ellam’s only realistic hopes of snatching the crown rested on him triumphing in both encounters and his rival hitting trouble. On that count, Harper-Ellam did all he could by controlling both outings, but the consistency of Pinkerton ultimately won through as he maintained his 100% podium record this year with two third places.

Pinkerton said: “It’s just so surreal. To hear the word champion associated with me . . . I only sat in a race car a year ago and now . . . it’s just . . . I’m so happy! It’s been a long and a hard year and Ryan has been an incredible rival all season.

“I knew what I had to do so took things cautiously in race one, but in race two I was driving around just thinking about the numbers, so there was definitely more pace on the table, but I was probably a bit scared of going for it. But what a year! I definitely plan to stay with Radical racing next season.”