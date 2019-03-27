Peterborough City hit double top at big event on the Thames

There was double delight for Peterborough City Rowing Club at the prestigious Kingston Head of the River event on Saturday.

They had two crews competing over a 5,200m course on the Thames against top opposition from all over the UK and both came away with impressive victories.

Successful Peterborough City rowers at the Kingston Head of the River. From the left they are Sam Bates, Thomas Jackson, Thomas Bodily, Ted Smith, Callum Gilbey, Damen Sanderson, Connor Mumford, Mike King, Chris Elder, George Bushell, George Wilson, Stuart Holmes and John Canton.

The J16 coxless quad of Tom Bodily, Tom Jackson, Callum Gilbey and Ted Smith won their category by the emphatic margin of 54 seconds as they finished in 17:57.

And then the Open eight of Damen Sanderson, Daniel Richardson, Michael King, George Bushell, Connor Mumford, George Wilson, Chris Elder, Stuart Holmes and cox Tom Calver also won by a large margin, finishing 53 seconds clear of the field.

The Junior Eastern Region trials were hosted by Peterborough on Sunday where over 100 crews competed in four-lane racing.

Peterborough were the best performing club with over 20 crews progressing to either the A or B final.

Nell Papworth in action.

After winning at Kingston the previous day in their J16 quad, Thomas Bodily and Thomas Jackson joined forces again in the trials to win the J16 doubles out of 12 crews.

It was a nail-bitiing final and the City pair edged it by just one second completing the 1,000m course in a rapid 3:28.

City’s second win of the day came from the promising J14 sculler Daniel Armstrong. He wasn’t the quickest in the heats but pulled out all the stops in the final to beat the fastest qualifier by just under a second.

For the J14 girls, Lydia Hilton came second in the A final followed by clubmate Grace Niklasson in third. Niklasson’s brother Lucas also came third in the J14 boys A final.

Grace Niklasson in action.

Lucy Ralfs and Nell Papworth came second in the women’s J15 doubles A final, just two seconds behind Rob Roy.

Third places came from George Woodall in the J16 singles and from Bert Papworth and Tom Calver in the J14 doubles.

Bert Calver and Tom Papworth.