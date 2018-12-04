Perry sails into the last 16 at the UK Championship

Joe Perry’s superb run of form in the Betway UK Championship continued at the York Barbican last night (December 3).

The 44 year-old Chatteris cueman, ranked 21 in the world, demolished Joe O’Connor, ranked 121, 6-1 in his third round match to sail impressively into the last 16.

Perry actually lost the first frame but then never put a foot wrong as he cruised to victory with the aid of three century breaks - the highest of them a 127 in the sixth frame.

In the first round Perry smashed John J. Astley 6-0 and then he beat Michael Holt 6-1. He will next play the winner of the match between Judd Trump and Mark King.

Frame scores (O’Connor first, breaks in brackets): 64-36, 0-100 (100), 0-84, 57-70, 47-73, 7-127 (127), 68-22 (64), 14-109 (109).