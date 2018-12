Have your say

Joe Perry’s excellent run in the UK Championships ended at the quarter-final stage yesterday (December 7).

The Chatteris cueman was well beaten 6-2 by fellow Englishman Tom Ford, the world number 36, just 24 hours after securing a terrific 6-4 win over world number five Judd Trump in the last 16.

Ford won the first four frames and although world number 21 Perry won frame five with a 125 break he couldn’t complete a comeback.