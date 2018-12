Have your say

Joe Perry bowed out of the BetVictor Scottish Open in Glasgow this morning (December 13).

The 44 year-old Chatteris potter, ranked 19th in the world, led 3-1 in his third round match against Kyren Wilson but ended up losing 4-3.

Wilson (26), from Kettering, is ranked 10th in the world.

Best break of the match was a 122 by Perry in the third frame.

Frame scores (Perry first, breaks in brackets): 112-0 (60, 52); 8-84 (55); 122-16 (122); 66-59; 21-86 (63); 6-79 (57); 0-82 (82).