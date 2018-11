Have your say

Joe Perry made an early exit from the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open in Belfast last night (November 13).

The 44 year-old from Chatteris, ranked 21 in the world, was beaten by Nigel Bond 4-2 in the first round. Bond (52) is ranked 79th in the world.

Perry’s best break was a 73 in the fourth frame while Bond’s best effort was a 51 in the opener.

Frame scores (Perry first): 20-78, 65-26, 33-68, 88-16, 35-55, 41-68.