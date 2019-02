Have your say

Joe Perry was beaten in the third round of the ManBetX Welsh Open in Cardiff today (February 14).

The world number 19 from Chatteris led China’s Ding Junhui, ranked eighth in the world, 2-0 but ended up losing 4-2.

Perry got off to a great start and made breaks of 84 and 127 in the opening two frames.

But then Junhui took control. He edged the third frame 50-49 and then won the next three with breaks of 52, 71 and 98.

In earloer rounds Perry beat Hammad Miah 4-3 and Mark Davis 4-3.