PARATRIATHLON: Steadman starts season with a bang in Japan

Paratriathlete Lauren Steadman will be bidding to build on her outstanding start to the season when she takes part in a rare race on home soil on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

Two weeks ago the 25 year-old from Sawtry stormed to victory in her first race of 2018 - an ITU World Paratriathlon Series event in Yokohama in Japan.

Lauren Steadman after winning silver at the Rio Paralympics.

On Monday she’ll be looking to repeat the feat in an ITU Paratriathlon World Cup race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) at Eton Dorney.

Paralympic silver medallist Steadman led from the front in Japan, opening the season on top in the PTS5 competition and getting a monkey off her back in the process.

For two years she has been bidding to overturn the American Grace Norman and finally her moment came, stopping the clock in 1:06:39 to beat the Rio 2016 Paralympic champion to the line.

“I’m really pleased to be back on top of the podium, it’s been a while,” said the Brit.

“I wasn’t sure how the first race of the season would go.

“It sets me up nicely for the season ahead.”

Steadman has taken part in three Summer Paralympics - the first two as a swimmer.

Since switching to the triathlon after the 2012 Paralympics she has won two world titles and five European titles.