PARATRIATHLON: Steadman on top of the world

Paratriathlon star Lauren Steadman stormed to a convincing victory in a World Cup race in London on Monday (May 28).

The 25 year-old from Sawtry won the women’s PTS5 race by a margin of just over three minutes as Eton Dorney hosted an ITU World Cup event.

She completd the course (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) in 1:08:08 with runner-up and fellow Brit Claire Cashmore finishing in 1:11:07. Sandra Chaleteix from France won the bronze medal in 1:32.15.

The win came just two weeks after Steadman opened her 2018 season with victory in an ITU World Paratriathlon Series event in Yokohama in Japan.

And in the process the Paralympic silver medallist got a monkey off her back. For two years she had been bidding to overturn the American Grace Norman and finally her moment came as she stopped the clock in 1:06:39 to beat the Rio 2016 Paralympic champion to the line.

“I’m really pleased to be back on top of the podium, it’s been a while,” said the Brit. “I wasn’t sure how the first race of the season would go. It sets me up nicely for the season ahead.”

Steadman has taken part in three Summer Paralympics - the first two as a swimmer. Since switching to the triathlon after the 2012 Paralympics she has won two world titles and five European titles.