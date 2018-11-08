Palmer a big winner on the River Thames

Have your say

Peterborough City Rowing Club had a win at the top-class Fours Head of the River on the Thames at the weekend.

It came from Ian Palmer who was competing in a composite crew in the veterans races on Sunday.

Pictured at the Thames Head are Henry Barnett, Thomas Bodily, Callum Gilbey, Thomas Jackson, Ted Smith and Connor Ribbons.

He joined forces with rowers from Leicester, Quintin and Star Rowing Club to win the Masters B coxless quads by a clear margin.

They completed the 6.8 kilometre course, which was over the University Boat Race course in reverse, in 18:37 and that was the second fastest time of the day out of the 256 crews competing.

Peterborough’s Alasdair Ryder, Jim Burt, Jack Ward and Steve Tuck competed in the Open Masters E coxless fours and finished fifth in their category.

Peterborough had a handful of crews in action on the Saturday.

Hannah Bassett, Olivia Hutchinson, Georgina Parker and Jenna Taylor competed in the Women’s Schools coxless quads and finished 12th out of 23 crews. They were just 13 seconds from finishing in the top 10.

The Open Schools coxless quads attracted 26 boats and City’s Connor Ribbons, Jack Collins, Henry Barnett and Alex Leverage were 18th.

Competing in the same category, Tom Jackson, Callum Gilbey, Ted Smith and Thomas Bodily had a brilliant start to their race but were unable to finish due to a problem with the boat’s rigger.

Damen Sanderson, George Bushell, Connor Mumford and Chris Elder competed in the Open coxless fours and came 15th out of 27 crews.