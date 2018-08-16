PACTRAC pair take it to the Xtreme in Norway

Two intrepid members of the Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) have just completed one of the toughest races around.

Senior members Roger Canham and Charlie Brooks tackled the Isklar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon in Norway and were delighted to complete the gruelling course.

Roger Canham in action in the Xtreme Norseman Triathlon.

It sounds simple enough for two seasoned ultra-distance men like Canham and Brooks - swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles - but it’s the mountainous terrain on which it is staged 200 miles west of Oslo that takes its toll.

There’s a big clue what to expect in the race literature. Part of it reads: “This is the triathlon where you may find yourself all alone on a small bike on top of a big mountain plateau. Getting the sense of being marooned in a vast landscape only suited for reindeer and hard rocks. Where there’s no-one who sees you, hears you or cheers you on. It’s just you, your bike and the will to make it to the finish line. Athletes are required to race accompanied by their own support team in a car.”

Canham reported: “Doing this iconic event was a real challenge. The buzz was fever pitch and I will take many memories from it.

“We climbed up into the clouds on the bike through tunnels and on the old mountain roads and many miles of the run were straight up rocky mountain paths.

“Tired legs really struggled to lift up over the boulders. Its was truly extreme but the views were amazing

“We created some lifetime memories, what more could you ask of any event.”

Just under 300 took part and Canham was 59th in 13:19:04 and Brooks 138th in 15:04:48.

n PACTRAC star Paul Lunn joined up with Duncan Shea-Simmonds from Leicester for their third attempt at the Breca Swim/Run in Lake Buttermere.

And they finished a fantastic second overall in a time of 6:23:46. That was 17 minutes behind the winners but 22 minutes ahead of third place.

The tough event consists of 28 miles of swimming (in training shoes) and running (in wetsuits). It’s 24 miles of running and four miles of swimming taking in Crummock Water, Buttermere and Derwent Water.

n PACTRAC’s Steve Hope competed in the European Sprint Championships held in Strathclyde as part of the overall European Games. He came 32nd in his Age Group in 1:20:39.

Local results:

Male Over 55: 32nd Steve Hope (PACTRAC) 80:39.

Other local athletes:

Male Over 55: 38th Chris Shaw (Fenland Clarion)

85:26.

Male Over 50: 20th Gilles Corby (BRJ representing France).

n Jonathan Oakey came first overall in the 2k swim at SwimRutland - a mass participation open water swim event that took place last weekend at Rutland Water.

Clubmates Andrea Robinett, Chris Hirst and Sue Davys also finished in the top three in their respective age groups.

PACTRAC results:

2km

1st Jonathan Oakey 29:53 AG 1st.

87th Sue Davys 51:11 AG 3rd.

88th Paul Jephcott 51:11 AG 5th.

163th Bernadette Oakey 62:04 AG 10th.

4km

15th Andrea Robinett 1:13:48 AG 2nd.

33th Iain Cushion 1:18:50 AG 7th.

42th Chris Hirst 1:24:41 AG 2nd.

67th Julie Cushion 1:25:06 AG 4th.

96th Chris Waghorn 1:28:13 AG 11th.

131th James MacWilliam 1:33:59 AG 8th.

155th Richard Wright 1:37:55 AG 8th.

174th Louise Alexander 1:41:27 AG 15th.

Other PACTRAC results:

Gower Sprint Triathlon (swim 750 metres in the sea, bike 15 miles, run 3 miles): 81st Richard Wright 96:46.