PACTRAC pair finish first and second in Florida

Have your say

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members Roger Canham and Tristan Matthews finished the 2018 season off with a trip to Florida to race in the Challenge Daytona Middle Distance Triathlon.

And both did well with Canham winning his 50-54 age group and Matthews finishing runner-up in the 40-44 age bracket.

The course, which was reduced in distance due to stormy weather, involved an 800-metre sea swim, 20-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

Matthews finished in 2:19:43 for 15th place overall out of 650 triathletes and Canham clocked 2:24:57 for 35th overall.

The Challenge Daytona race is one of 41 qualifying races for The Challenge Championships to be held in Samorin, Slovakia, on June 2, 2019, and both PACTRACers qualified. Challenge is a rival company to Ironman.