Ouse really is great for City crews at Star Club Regatta

There was glory on the Great Ouse for Peterborough City Rowing Club crews on Saturday at the Bedford Star Regatta.

They picked up a hat-trick of wins and gained a whole host of second place finishes racing over the 1200 metre course.

Peterborough's winning J15 coxed quad with a Star Club representative who presented the tankards. From the left they are Rosie Turp (cox), Callum Gibley, George Woodall, Ted Smith and Ross Lamont.

Ericha Knowles-Pardoe coxed the crew of Helen Wallace, Bridge Lloyd, Jo Canton and Hayley Marsters to victory in the Women’s Masters D coxed fours as they easily beat a Star crew over their home course.

Another Peterborough crew that smashed their opposition was Callum Gilbey, Ted Smith, Ross Lamont, George Woodall and Rosie Turp (cox) in the J15 coxed quads event.

In their heat they beat Norwich Rowing Club by a few hundred metres, then comfortably won their final against Oundle School Boat Club.

Benjamin Mackenzie and Jack Collins followed a smiliar path in the J17 doubles. They beat Oundle School Boat Club easily in their final.

Benjamin McKenzie with his pot.

They both competed in the J17 singles and McKenzie reached the final. He was unlucky to lose by less than a boat length to a Star rower after a women’s eight collided with him!

Georgina Parker also narrowly lost out in her J17 singles final and she was also runner-up with Hannah Bassett in the Women’s J17 doubles, finishing two lengths behind a Star crew.

Kate Read and Sarah Sheldrick were also beaten by a Star crew in the Women’s Masters B/C doubles final.

Three more junior doubles from Peterborough progressed through to finals but just missed out on winning. They were Finlay Ribbons and Ross Lamount in the J14 doubles, Rosie Turp and Natalie Bicknell in the Women’s J15 doubles and Nia Griffiths and Lily Mace in the Women’s J16 doubles.

Griffiths and Mace also reached the final in the Women’s J16 coxless quad alongside Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton and once again just missed out on a win.

Other junior quads that competed but were just short of reaching their final were the J16 coxless four of George Woodall, Henry Barnett, Callum Gilbey and Ted Smith and the Women’s J15 coxed quad of Milly Hilton, Chloe Reed, Natalie Bicknell, Freya Woodall and George Woodall (cox).

Although they put up a good fight, Alex Totty and James Plumb were also short of reaching their final in the Open doubles category.