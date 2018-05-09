NINE BALL POOL: Bourne man to compete in the World Cup in China

Mark ‘Granite’ Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, will represent England in the World Cup of Pool in China next week (May 15-20).

He will be partnered by Londoner Imran Majid in the 32-team event in Shanghai. England have been drawn against South Korea in the first round of a tournament to be screened live by Sky Sports.

It’s Gray’s fourth appearance in the event and he has been runner-up twice when partnered by Daryl Peach in 2008 and 2015. Last year Gray and Darren Appleton lost in the first round.

“It’s always great to be picked for a Matchroom event live on Sky,” Gray (44) stated.

“I have had a bit of a lean spell by my standards in last six months or so which wasn’t helped by the death of my father back in October, so I am hoping being back on the big stage will bring the best out of me.”

Gray, who has also represented Europe in the prestigious Mosconi Cup, would like to thanks his sponsors for this event, ‘Predator Cues’, online gaming company ‘Comeon’ and shirt sponsor ‘BGsports.’