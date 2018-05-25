New PACTRAC man Tim strikes national gold

Have your say

Two Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members won medals when competing in the English National Standard Distance Championships at Southport.

Tim Fletcher, in his first season with the club after moving down from Manchester, continued his fine early-season form by winning the gold medal in the 40-44 year age group while Bill Haslam picked up a bronze medal in the 60-64 age group.

Bill’s wife Sarah was fourth in her age group, just missing out on a medal.

The standard distance involves a 1500m swim, 25- mile bike ride and 6.4-mile run.

PACTRAC results:

7. Tim Fletcher 2:01:20 (age group 1st).

120. Bill Haslam 2:23:48 (age group 3rd).

284. Sarah Haslam 2:42:31 (age group 4th).

PACTRAC’s seasoned World Championship performer Simon Hoppe has made it to another one.

He earned his place at the World Sprint Championships in Australia in September by winning the 45-49 age group race at Sunday’s qualifier at Dorney Lake in Eton.

He completed the 750-metre swim 13.25-mile bike ride and 3-mile run in 69.47.

PACTRAC results:

60. Mark Weathersby 65.41 (age group 8th).

160. Simon Hoppe 69.47 (age group 1st).

317. Steve Hope 76.35 (age group 18th).

PACTRAC had two females - Ros Goatly and Georgina Jennings - in action at the Newmarket Sprint Triathlon (swim 300 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 2.5 miles) and both were age group winners.

Goatly won her race by nearly two minutes.

PACTRAC results:

42. Ros Goatly 72:28 (age group 1st).

67. Georgina Jennings 81:25 (age group 1st).

PACTRAC had five competitors finish the Half-Ironman triathlon at Grafham Water with both Giles Cooper and Terry Murphy coming second in their respective age groups.

PACTRAC results:

42. Giles Cooper 4.43.09 (age group 2nd).

122. Charlie Brookes 5.06.10 (age group 20th).

164. Simon Guerin 5.17.41 (age group 32nd).

217. Simon Mead 5.33.12 (age grpoup 40th).

357. Terry Murphy 6.40.34 (age group 2nd).

Other PACTRAC results

Sprint Triathlon, Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham (swim 750 metres, bike 12 miles, run 3 miles):

158. Jon Crowley 66.29 (age group 16th).

255. Steve Hope 70.24 (age group 9th).

OutlawHalf-Ironman Triathlon, Nottingham (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles):

555. Louise Alexander 5:47:49 (age group 16th).

East Grinstead Junior Triathlon:

TR3 (swim 300m, bike 3.75 miles, run 1.5 miles): 15th Chloe Moore. TR1, (swim 150m, bike 1.25 miles, run 0.75 mile): 32nd Josh Moore.