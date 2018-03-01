Midlands medals

The Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do, which operate mainly in the Stamford, Bourne and Deeping area, achieved some outstanding results at the Midlands Championships in Kettering.

Over 900 competitors aged as young as five took part and the Annabel Murcott students came home with 24 medals - four of them gold.

Chief instructor Murcott, a 7th Dan Master and multi world champion, said: “I am so proud of all the students. They train really hard and this is showing in the results.”

Next up are the English Championships in Worcester at the end of March and then the Welsh Championships in Cardiff in May, then it’s on to the World Championships in Birmingham in July.

Anybody interested in joining one of the Murcott schools should call 07714-323995.

Results

Sparring

Gold: Michaela Francis, Rachel Rodgers, Christina Frost, Kieran Fowler.

Silver: Nikki Francis, Anshul Sendal, Radika Patel, Harry Daniels.

Bronze: Tom Kendrick , Scott Edwards, Emily Cooper.

Patterns

Silver: James Frost.

Team Sparring

Silver: Alan Boothby, James Frost, Harry Daniels, Tom Kendrick.

Bronze: Penny Linsdell, Olivia Fay Bowden, Holly Gillis, Rebecca Cooper, Vicki Cooper, Lisa Kelly, Michaela Francis, Nikki Francis.