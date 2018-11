Have your say

Thirteen year-old Mia Edwards, a student from the city’s JAMA kickboxing club, won a gold medal at the WKC World Championships in Manchester over the weekend.

She claimed her first world title by winning the Girls Under 40kg semi-contact category.

Mia’s kickboxing journey started in 2015 and her first competition was the 2016 Peterborough Series.

For JAMA joining details ring 07479 564918.