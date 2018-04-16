MATCH REPORT: Perry tames ‘The Whirlwind’ to move within a win of the World Championships

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry is one win away from a place in the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible, Sheffield after defeating legend Jimmy ‘Whirlwind’ White 10-5 in the second qualifying round yesterday (April 15).

Perry will now play fellow Englishman Mark Davis in the final qualifying round in a match that starts tomorrow (April 17, 11am) at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Davis, world number 43, 21 places lower than Perry, won his second round qualifying match 10-0 against Michael Georgiou.

It was nip and tuck between Perry and White as they shared the first eight frames, but Perry promptly won five frames in a row with breaks of 125, 61, 62, 62 and 74.

White struck his highest break of 81 in frame 14, but Perry closed out the match in the very next frame.

The World Championships start on April 21.