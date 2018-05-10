MARTIAL ARTS: World Championship silver for Liam

There was an outstanding result for a local martial artist in the Ukraine at the weekend.

Liam Halse, a full contact fighter with the city’s TASK (Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate) club run by Rob Taylor was competing in the ISKA Ring Sports World Championships in Kiev and came home with a silver medal in his first international competition.

The three-day tournament was hosted by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, the former professional boxer.

On Sunday TASK held their first ever grading and several members passed there yellow belts after a gruelling one-hour assessment.

Caitlin Callcut (9), Eva Andrulyte (11), Skaiste Stukaite (12), Roberta De Pretto (30), Richard Atkinson (31), Ernestas Girdauskas (31) and Oksana Cicika (34) all passed with distinction.

Capping off a successful weekend for ISKA coach Taylor, the reigning Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year, he travelled to Doncaster to attend the UK martial arts award show where he was inducted into the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame. Two years ago the world champion kick-boxer was inducted into the Martial Arts Illustrated Hall of Fame in.

Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate is based in the city centre on Lincoln Road and can be contacted about classes on 07708 762352 or on social media @taskmartialarts.