MARTIAL ARTS: Hicks Karate School fight their way to five British Open titles

Peterborough’s Hicks Karate School have five new British title holders in their midst following Sunday’s Imternational Combat Organisation (ICO) British Open Championships in Birmingham.

Tomas Butvilas picked up two titles with Atlanta Hickman, Aaron Leonard and David Prior winning the other three.

The Hicks Karate School members who took part in the Northants Cup competition in Northampton. They are from the left, back, Andrew Hicks, Kye Prior, Aaron Dickerson, Aaron Leonard, Lucy Hicks, Atlanta Hickman, David Prior, front, Sophie Hicks, Joshua Leonard and Sophie Doyle.

Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “All fighters fought extremely well against a very big and experienced selection of competitors gunning for the titles.”

Hicks made special mention of Shiv Panchal, who showed great technique gainst heavier and taller opponents, and adult beginner Aaron Dickerson, who acquitted himself well against experienced fighters.

Second places were gained by Hickman, Dickerson, Elise Ward, Sophie Doyle and Lucy Hicks and third places by Oliver Profitt, Denas Jankauskas, Aaron Leonard, Sophie Hicks and Jolie Franks.

The previous weekend Hicks Karate School took some of their fight ers to Northampton to compete in the Northants Challenge Cup.

Aaron Dickerson and Kye Prior stood out but ‘Fighter of the Day’ was Lucy Hicks, who thoroughly dominated her points section to bring home the gold.

Other winners were Dickerson and Aaron Leonard.

Anyone wishing to learn martial arts for fun or on a competitive basis can visit the Hicks Karate School full-time Family Martial Arts Centre in Vicarage Farm Road, Fengate or Werrington.

Chief Instructor Sensei Andrew Hicks can be contacted on 07974196256 or visit www.hickskarate.co.uk for further details.